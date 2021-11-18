Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry moved to a rehab facility

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in October, has been released from the hospital and is receiving care and physical therapy at another facility, his family said.

His wife, Maureen Huckelberry, sent an update on Thursday that was posted on the county's Facebook page:

“Chuck is out of the hospital and is now receiving care and physical and other therapies at a new facility. His physicians and care team are happy with his progress recovering from his injuries. We can’t say thank you enough to all of the incredible healthcare professionals and staff at Banner-University (Medical Center). The care they provided Chuck and the kind and nurturing support they gave to me and my family was extraordinary. Again, I want to thank everyone for their continued concern for Chuck and his progress. It is deeply touching and meaningful to me, Chuck and our entire family. Thank you."

The post encouraged readers to donate blood because "you never know when it might be you who needs it." It closed by saying Monday is Huckelberry's birthday.

Tucson police said the driver of a car made an unsafe lane change and collided with another vehicle that caused it to careen into Huckelberry as he rode his bike downtown Oct. 23.