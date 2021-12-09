Pima County aims for more antibody treatment options here for high-risk COVID patients

Elliott said he receives calls a few times each week from health providers trying to find somewhere for their young patients to get the antibodies, and he'd welcome more resources here.

The key, he said, is getting the treatment to the patient fast enough, before the virus takes hold. A teen he was contacted about recently would have benefited from the treatment but, even though it was early in the illness, it didn't happen quickly enough for the patient to avoid hospitalization.

“Sometimes," he said, "the disease moves that quickly.”

Elliott said there are many teens here who will meet the criteria for antibody treatment if they get COVID-19.

“Again, I go back to the vaccine,” he said, adding that the Pfizer vaccine has "amazing efficacy" for this age group.

"It boggles the mind that every child 12 and up hasn’t gotten that vaccine with those numbers,” he said. “Why not avoid (severe illness) altogether?”

'Meet that goal as often as we can'

Last January, Tucson became the second city in the country with a clinic solely focused on getting high-risk patients antibody treatment.