The Pima County Attorney's Office is encouraging people to volunteer as victims advocates.
The Victim Services Division offers support to victims of crimes or traumatic events like Tucson's Jan. 8, 2011 shooting, providing victims with crisis intervention services, emotional support and information on resources.
Community volunteers help victims navigate the criminal justice system and offer support during court hearings.
The county's Victim Services Division provides volunteers with extensive training, which will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for six weeks beginning Feb. 19.
Anyone interested must attend an information session first. People can also attend one of two upcoming sessions to get more information.
The sessions are at the Tucson Rillito Police Department at 1310 W. Miracle Mile Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.
Following a session, prospective volunteers will go through an application and interview process. For more information or to sign up for a session call 520-724-5525.