Pima County Attorney to hold expungement clinic at Quincie Douglas Center

Are you facing minor marijuana charges in Pima County that were filed prior to the passage of Proposition 207, which legalized recreational use of the drug?

A free expungement clinic for low-level marijuana charges and convictions at Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. might help you get that off your record.

The event is the result of coordination between the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the offices of Tucson City Councilman Richard Fimbres and Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz.

"Both elected officials find value in helping individuals who went through the consequences of harsh marijuana policies," said Patrick Robles, the director of community outreach for the county attorney.

Robles explained the clinic would focus on helping people with cases and convictions under the purview of either the Pima County Superior Court or Pima County Justice Court.

Robles said that on top of having paralegals there to assist anyone with questions and using the technology to fill out necessary paperwork, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover and Jack Chin, chief of the conviction and sentencing integrity unit, will also be present.