Pima County Attorney's Office finds no evidence of voter fraud here in 2020 election

The Pima County Attorney’s Office has found no evidence of voter fraud after investigating 151 incidents of Pima County voters casting multiple ballots in the 2020 general election.

The investigation found the extra ballots cast were not counted in the final tally of votes, did not affect the final election results for any candidate or ballot measure and did not involve “conspiratorial acts.”

"While PCAO's investigation documented instances of these voters knowingly submitting more than one ballot, there is little to no evidence that they acted with the awareness that their actions would or could result in multiple votes being counted," Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a news release Friday. "What our investigation revealed was the genuine confusion about the electoral process, particularly relating to mail-in and provisional ballots, and the genuine fear, for a variety of reasons, that their initial vote would not count."

None of the Pima County voters who submitted more than one ballot are being prosecuted, as the statute applicable to illegal voting holds a person must "knowingly vote more than once at any election."