Pima County calls differential water rates 'absurd,' files lawsuit against Tucson

Pima County made good on its promise to sue the city of Tucson over its plan to charge residents in some unincorporated areas more for their water.

The filing Friday in Pima County Superior Court argues that the city’s new differential rates, which went into effect Dec. 1, are discriminatory, violate a state law requiring municipal utilities set rates that are “just and reasonable,” and violates the state constitution’s prohibition on special laws. The law firm of Snell and Wilmer LLP was hired by the county to file the lawsuit, which names the city, Mayor Regina Romero, council members and City Manager Michael Ortega as defendants.

“Pima County and the Board of Supervisors didn’t want this,” said board Chair Sharon Bronson in a news release. “We spent a year asking and even pleading with the city not to do what should be clear to everyone is unfair, unreasonable and unconstitutional. We gave them ample proof that what they were doing was wrong and illegal. Yet the City Council did it anyway. We have no option left but to seek relief from the court and protect county taxpayers from this ill-considered and illegal action by the mayor and council.”