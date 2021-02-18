Pima County canceling 2,100 Friday vaccine appointments; might cancel more next week

The county is currently out of Moderna vaccine, he said.

The amount of vaccine that will be provided for the University of Arizona site run by the state’s Department of Health Services will be finalized Friday, Feb. 19, said Steve Elliott, department spokesman.

The county received 16,300 doses of Moderna vaccine from the state this week, 13,550 fewer doses compared to three weeks ago, when the county received 29,850 doses.

As providers await deliveries, more appointments are set to be postponed at county sites. Delays and a reduction in vaccine doses provided to the county are causing the county to use limited supplies on administering second doses on time.

Additionally, two mobile vaccine projects planned for Saturday, Feb. 20 have been postponed. These events, targeting vaccinations in high-risk communities, will now occur sometime in March.

All other vaccine that will be given in Pima County is being assigned directly by the state.