Pima County changes phone number to call for COVID-19 vaccine in Tucson

Seniors in Pima County who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine should go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration or call 520-222-0119.
The phone number was changed Friday. The new number will be staffed this weekend and on Monday, Jan 18 — the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If registering through Tucson Medical Center, residents should receive an email to book an appointment once it's available.
For Banner sites, people will not be able to register until after appointments are available.