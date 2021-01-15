 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County changes phone number to call for COVID-19 vaccine in Tucson
editor's pick top story

Pima County changes phone number to call for COVID-19 vaccine in Tucson

  • Updated

Seniors in Pima County who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine should go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration or call 520-222-0119.

The phone number was changed Friday. The new number will be staffed this weekend and on Monday, Jan 18 — the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If registering through Tucson Medical Center, residents should receive an email to book an appointment once it's available.

For Banner sites, people will not be able to register until after appointments are available.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chief Magnus and other Tucson police receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News