Pima County changes voluntary curfew to mandatory, joining city of Tucson

All Pima County residents will now be under a mandatory curfew, effective at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to implement a mandatory curfew, joining the city of Tucson in an additional effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 throughout the community.

The curfew, which until Tuesday had been voluntary in the county, will be in place every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until the county’s infection rate per 100,000 people drops below 100.

In the last seven days, Pima County has recorded nearly 1,300 cases per 100,000 people, quadrupling the number of cases that the county saw over the summer. Hospitalizations and deaths also continue to rise throughout the state, including 17 new deaths reported in the county Tuesday.

“I take these numbers very, very seriously,” said Supervisor Ramón Valadez. “If nothing else, this tells us very, very clearly that what we’ve been doing isn’t working.”

The county has had a voluntary curfew in place since Nov. 24, but after observing a number of businesses last weekend and collecting data, some county officials said it wasn’t doing enough.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county conducted approximately 400 observations of local businesses that are permitted or licensed by the county and they found that 15% of the establishments were “seriously noncompliant.”

The mandatory curfew will prohibit individuals from being in any public space, including for the purpose of travel, unless going to work or other essential activities. Public safety personnel, health-care professionals, essential workers and the homeless would also be exempt from the curfew.