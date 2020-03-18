Pima County child dies from flu infection

A child in Pima County died due to the flu, health department officials said.

The elementary school-aged child got sick and died in late February, the Pima County Health Department said in a news release Wednesday. The child’s death was caused by an infection with the H1N1 strain of influenza.

"We pay very close attention to pediatric flu deaths,” Pima County Health Director, Dr. Bob England said. “The focus as of late is of course on COVID-19 but this is a somber reminder that other respiratory illnesses cause sad outcomes like this every year.”

Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for anyone older than six months. England said it’s not too late to get vaccinated this flu season, but recommends people get a yearly flu vaccine earlier in the season, which starts around OCtober, according to the Center for Disease Control.

