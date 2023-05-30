A Pima County child died of the flu this month, the first confirmed pediatric flu death here since last year, health officials said.

The child became ill and died in mid-May, according to a news release from the Pima County Health Department, which confirmed Friday that an investigation determined the death was caused by an influenza infection.

The child's family declined to comment, but an online obituary indicated she was a 6-year-old Tucson first grader.

Pima County's last pediatric flu death was reported in 2022, according to a health department news release, which said this year's death occurred outside of the regular flu season and was within an age group that is generally low risk.

This should serve as a reminder that the flu can spread year-round and should always be taken seriously, said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

“If you have not gotten vaccinated against the flu, you should as soon as you can,” Cullen said in the news release. “Getting a flu shot is one of the best tools we have to help protect ourselves against severe illness. Not only will the vaccine help better protect you, but it also protects those community members who are most vulnerable and at high-risk.”

Since October 2022, 3,627 flu cases have been reported to the Pima County Health Department. Of those, 28% were reported in people ages 19 to 49, the most commonly infected age group, the news release said.

As of May 20, 36,117 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported in the state since Oct. 2, 2022, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

For the week of May 14 through 20,538 cases were reported across the state, a 2% increase from the previous week, ADHS data shows.

For the past five flu seasons, the average number of cases reported for the week of May 14 was 344, according to the ADHS website. This represents a 56% increase compared to a typical flu season.

Getting a flu vaccine every year is the best way to reduce risk and potentially serious complications, health officials said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine and practice preventative actions, such as covering coughs and sneezes, staying away from sick people, and washing hands frequently.

People at high risk for complications from the flu should see a health-care provider promptly if symptoms develop, even if they have been vaccinated this season, the news release said. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Some people may also experience vomiting and diarrhea, which is more common in children than adults.

Along with the very young and the very old, people who may be at higher risk of serious flu complications include those with chronic medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, neurological conditions, pregnancy, and weakened immune system.