Pima County closer to employee vaccine mandate

The supervisors previously incentivized vaccines by offering $300 to all employees vaccinated by Oct. 1 while raising health insurance premiums for unvaccinated employees.

“Nobody wants our agency to get the pay that they deserve, the pay that makes them competitive with other agencies more so than I,” Nanos said. “But I also want them to be safe, I want them to be responsible for what it is they do for their jobs, their communities.”

The jail is short on staffing for corrections officers, Nanos added, expressing concern that a vaccine mandate would cause an exodus of employees and affect the jail’s operations.

The board denied the request to limit the 5% raises to vaccinated employees. Scott said he supported the board’s past actions to incentivize vaccinations but questioned the effectiveness limiting raises would have on increasing vaccination rates.

“To me, all of our employees deserve this 5% raise whether they are vaccinated or not,” Scott said. “I think when it comes to incentives and disincentives, we need to walk very, very fine line in terms of the things that are warranted, and the things that are just overly punitive.”