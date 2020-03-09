Tucson-area reports first case of coronavirus

A Pima County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, according to the county's Health Department and Arizona Department of Health Services.

The individual, who lives in unincorporated Pima County, recently returned from travel in an area with community spread of the virus, according to a news release Monday.

The individual is not severely ill, but is currently in at-home isolation.

Health officials are evaluating anyone that the individual may have been in contact with.

“This does not change Pima County’s approach as discussed in the press conference earlier today. We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or cancelling events,” said Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department.

Anyone exposed to the virus will be contacted directly and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms generally appear within two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms can consist of fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty breathing, officials say.

England reiterated that most coronavirus cases have been mild and that the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are most at-risk.

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is to wash your hands often, keep your hands away from your face, stay home when your sick and avoid any large events or crowds.

The announcement of the local case came hours after organizers canceled the Tucson Festival of Books, after dozens of authors canceled scheduled appearances citing worries about the virus. The event was set for this weekend and typically draws more than 100,000 people to the University of Arizona campus.

