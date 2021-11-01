Pima County considering permit for facility that will emit trace amount of cancerous gas

Kirkpatrick says the EtO levels at the Covington plant “are actually below what they found in background levels in other parts of Georgia.”

An Atlanta-based law firm filed more than 150 lawsuits against BD in June 2021 claiming EtO emissions from its Covington facility since the late 1960s have caused a “cancer cluster among those living or working within a five-mile radius of the plant,” a press release from the firm, Penn Law, said.

Darren Penn, the founder of the law firm, said the claims are still coming in and he expects more than 200 total cases to be filed against BD as existing cases pend in state court.

“You have exposure to the community since 1968, and then in the testing that gets done, clearly, it's in violation of what's allowed by law,” Penn said. “There are a number of folks who have been diagnosed with cancer in the community, and it's a much higher rate of cancer in that community that you will see in any other average or normal population.”