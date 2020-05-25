Pima County coronavirus cases top 2,000; deaths at 173

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 16,500 on Monday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 16,561, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday morning in its daily tally. That’s up 222 from Sunday.

The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 806 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were six new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 2,046 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 19 cases from the day before.

Among the 2,046 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

587 people ages 65 and older;

291 people between 55 and 64 years old;

357 people between 45 and 54 years old;

717 people between 20 and 44 years old;

93 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.

There have been 173 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department, up one from Sunday.

There have been 268,383 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5.6% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

The 806 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

632 people 65 years old and older;

95 people between 55 and 64 years old;

42 people between 45 and 54 years old;

35 people between 20 and 44 years old.

Two people under the age of 20

