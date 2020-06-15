Pima County court administrator resigns months after pleading guilty to DUI

Pima County's Justice Court administrator resigned last week, months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, officials say.

Lisa Royal, the court administrator and former justice of the peace in Green Valley, was pulled over about 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day near the intersection of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Orange Grove Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Royal, 60, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in March, but her colleagues in Justice Court said they didn’t find out about the plea until about a month ago. Royal's case was transferred from Justice Court to Tucson City Court.

Adam Watters, the county's presiding justice of the peace, said fellow judges voted about three weeks ago to terminate Royal . Watters said he voted for Royal's termination because he didn’t the judges should have been left in the dark about her guilty plea for so long.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kyle A. Bryson, as presiding judge of the court, had to advise the Justice Court judges and consent to their vote to terminate Royal. Royal resigned before Bryson consented to the vote by her colleagues. Bryson declined to comment for this story.