Pima County court administrator resigns months after pleading guilty to DUI

Pima County's Justice Court administrator resigned last week, months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, officials say.
Lisa Royal, the court administrator and former justice of the peace in Green Valley, was pulled over about 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day near the intersection of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Orange Grove Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Royal, 60, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in March, but her colleagues in Justice Court said they didn’t find out about the plea until about a month ago. Royal's case was transferred from Justice Court to Tucson City Court.
Adam Watters, the county's presiding justice of the peace, said fellow judges voted about three weeks ago to terminate Royal . Watters said he voted for Royal's termination because he didn’t the judges should have been left in the dark about her guilty plea for so long.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Kyle A. Bryson, as presiding judge of the court, had to advise the Justice Court judges and consent to their vote to terminate Royal. Royal resigned before Bryson consented to the vote by her colleagues. Bryson declined to comment for this story.
In a Thursday email to court staff, Royal wrote: “I have submitted my resignation. It was not an easy decision, but it has become evident that I do not have the support of the majority of the bench. I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside you. I know you will all do exceptionally well and that the court is in excellent hands. I regret that I will not be there to continue to watch you develop and witness your achievements.”
Vince Roberts, a Justice Court judge, said he voted for Royal’s termination because she was initially accused of an extreme DUI, showing a .16 blood-alcohol content, twice the state's legal limit. Court records show Royal was charged with a DUI and an extreme DUI. She pleaded guilty to a regular DUI, which is common for such cases.
“There was some considerable discussion about the fact that she’s just not an employee, she’s the leader of the court,” Roberts said. “Not only that, she was a previous justice of the peace so (she) adjudicated DUI cases. So for her to think that it’s OK to go out, drive after being inebriated over twice the legal limit, was somehow acceptable to us, is absolutely incorrect.”
Watters will appoint a committee of judges and community members Tuesday to decide who will replace Royal as county administrator. He expects the job, which pays about $120,000 depending on experience, will be filled in about two months.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.