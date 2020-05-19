Pima County delays vote on COVID-19 business regulations, adopts tentative budget

The Pima County Board of Supervisors postponed a vote to amend a set of temporary health code regulations that have sparked controversy throughout the county and state. A decision will be made at an emergency meeting Thursday.

Last week, the board voted 3-2 to adopt the regulations for restaurants, pools, gyms and other facilities in order to protect employees and customers through the duration of the pandemic.

The proclamation includes a variety of regulations for different businesses, such as occupancy limitations, protective-equipment requirements, social-distancing protocols, daily temperature checks and the public display of signage and cleaning logs.

After receiving a considerable amount of feedback, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry offered several amendments to the regulations, including no longer requiring restaurants to have call-ahead reservation systems, no longer requiring workers to determine if a customer is ill with COVID-19 and rescinding any civil penalties associated with a violation of the regulations.

After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, several board members also suggested a number of their own revisions, resulting in a decision to delay the vote until a final draft of the proposed amendments could be reviewed.

Supervisor Steve Christy, who has consistently voted against the regulations, asked that the amendments not be adopted and that the proclamation be rescinded altogether.

“There is already adequate assurances for safety of the customers and workforce already on the books with the governor’s proclamations. What it’s saying to the restaurant community is that Pima County does not trust the restaurants to do the right thing.”