Pima County deputy will not be charged in killing of man whose key fob was mistaken for gun

A Pima County sheriff's deputy will not be prosecuted for shooting and killing an unarmed 19-year-old man, the county's top prosecutor said.
Deputy Gilbert Caudillo, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the Jan. 20 death of Bradley "Alex" Lewis, who died while holding a key fob the deputy is said to have mistaken for a firearm.
After two thorough reviews of the case, "it was decided that no charges could or should be sought," Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Star. The statement did not explain the reasoning behind the decision.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had no immediate comment on the case.
Attorney Eduardo Coronado, who represents the Lewis family, questioned the reliability of Conover's findings, noting there is no video footage to verify what occurred. Unlike the Tucson Police Department, the sheriff's department does not have body worn cameras.
He also questioned why the sheriff waited two weeks to publicly disclose that Lewis was unarmed.
Coronado said the family is contemplating legal action "if that's what it takes to get answers.
"We're not taking their word for it," he said. "How does anyone mistake a key fob for a gun?"
According to the sheriff's account of the incident, Lewis was pulled over by deputies on the northwest side responding to a report of a man trying to break into vehicles early in the morning.
Based on a description of the man’s vehicle, the sheriff said deputies identified Lewis as the suspect and determined he was wanted in another case on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sheriff reported Lewis rammed a patrol vehicle then got out and "charged" at a deputy.
Nanos told reporters at the time that "Mr. Lewis had an extensive criminal history, including contacts with the Pima County Sheriff's Department involving weapons." However, when the Star asked the sheriff's department for supporting information such as court case numbers to verify if Lewis had a criminal record, the department declined to provide it.
Keith Lewis, a family spokesman and uncle of the deceased, said Bradley Lewis joined the Army in 2019 and was training with a medical battalion at Fort Sam Houston in Texas when he injured a disc in his back and went on medical leave. He said Bradley Lewis was hoping to return to active duty after rehabilitation.
Keith Lewis disputed the sheriff's characterization of his nephew as a seasoned criminal.
He said as far as the family knows, Bradley Lewis had no criminal convictions, but even if he did, it doesn't excuse what happened, his uncle said.
"He was only 19. The deputy had no right to act as a prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner."
