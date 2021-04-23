Pima County deputy will not be charged in killing of man whose key fob was mistaken for gun

According to the sheriff's account of the incident, Lewis was pulled over by deputies on the northwest side responding to a report of a man trying to break into vehicles early in the morning.

Based on a description of the man’s vehicle, the sheriff said deputies identified Lewis as the suspect and determined he was wanted in another case on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sheriff reported Lewis rammed a patrol vehicle then got out and "charged" at a deputy.

Nanos told reporters at the time that "Mr. Lewis had an extensive criminal history, including contacts with the Pima County Sheriff's Department involving weapons." However, when the Star asked the sheriff's department for supporting information such as court case numbers to verify if Lewis had a criminal record, the department declined to provide it.

Keith Lewis, a family spokesman and uncle of the deceased, said Bradley Lewis joined the Army in 2019 and was training with a medical battalion at Fort Sam Houston in Texas when he injured a disc in his back and went on medical leave. He said Bradley Lewis was hoping to return to active duty after rehabilitation.

Keith Lewis disputed the sheriff's characterization of his nephew as a seasoned criminal.