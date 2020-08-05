You are the owner of this article.
Pima County Elections: Spain leads, Scott wins in Pima County Supervisors District 1

Pima County Elections: Spain leads, Scott wins in Pima County Supervisors District 1

Ally Miller not running for re-election.

2020 Elections: Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 1

Candidates for Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 1. Top row, from left: Vic Williams, Rex Scott, Steve Spain. Bottom row, from left, Brian Radford, Rhonda Pina, Bill Beard.

 Courtesy of the candidates

Republican Steve Spain's lead grew overnight in the race to take on Democrat Rex Scott to replace Ally Miller in the Pima County Board of Supervisors' first district, according to Election Day results.

Spain, an IT and hotel operations management professional who was endorsed by Miller, had 33% of the roughly 23,000 votes, as of Wednesday morning. He was ahead of Oro Valley councilwoman Rhonda Pina (24%), former state representative Vic Williams (24%) and former Pima County GOP chair Bill Beard (19%). It is estimated that there are thousands of votes county-wide still outstanding as of Wednesday morning.

Scott, a former public school educator and councilman in Athens, Ohio, defeated Brian Radford, a retired corrections officer, with 67 percent of the roughly 23,000 votes, as of Wednesday morning.

In an interview with the Star, Scott said he was "deeply honored and truly humbled" by his nomination. He said that he hopes to appeal to voters in the historically Republican district with his "experience and knowledge."

“I know that there are people of good will on both sides of the aisle who care about our county and care about district," he said, adding that he was previously a registered Republican. "I pledge to listen to all points of view and all voices. … I'm hoping to be an independent voice for district one."

Contact reporter Justin Sayers atjsayers1@tucson.comor 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

