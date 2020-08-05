Pima County Elections: Spain leads, Scott wins in Pima County Supervisors District 1

Republican Steve Spain's lead grew overnight in the race to take on Democrat Rex Scott to replace Ally Miller in the Pima County Board of Supervisors' first district, according to Election Day results.

Spain, an IT and hotel operations management professional who was endorsed by Miller, had 33% of the roughly 23,000 votes, as of Wednesday morning. He was ahead of Oro Valley councilwoman Rhonda Pina (24%), former state representative Vic Williams (24%) and former Pima County GOP chair Bill Beard (19%). It is estimated that there are thousands of votes county-wide still outstanding as of Wednesday morning.

Scott, a former public school educator and councilman in Athens, Ohio, defeated Brian Radford, a retired corrections officer, with 67 percent of the roughly 23,000 votes, as of Wednesday morning.

In an interview with the Star, Scott said he was "deeply honored and truly humbled" by his nomination. He said that he hopes to appeal to voters in the historically Republican district with his "experience and knowledge."