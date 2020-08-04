Pima County Elections: Spain takes early lead, Scott wins in Pima County Supervisors District 1

Republican Steve Spain had the early advantage to take on Democrat Rex Scott in the race to replace Ally Miller in the Pima County Board of Supervisors' first district, according to initial results released Tuesday night.

Spain, an IT and hotel operations management professional who was endorsed by Miller, had 32% of the votes, as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was ahead of Oro Valley councilwoman Rhonda Pina (25%), former state representative Vic Williams (23%) and former Pima County GOP chair Bill Beard (20%).

Scott, a former public school educator and councilman in Athens, Ohio, defeated Brian Radford, a retired corrections officer, with 67 percent of the vote, as of 10:30 p.m.

In an interview with the Star, Scott said he was "deeply honored and truly humbled" by his nomination. He said that he hopes to appeal to voters in the historically Republican district with his "experience and knowledge."

“I know that there are people of good will on both sides of the aisle who care about our county and care about district," he said, adding that he was previously a registered Republican. "I pledge to listen to all points of view and all voices. … I'm hoping to be an independent voice for district one."

The winners will advance to the November general elections.

