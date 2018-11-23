Emergency personnel in Pima County responded to the Finger Rock Canyon trailhead to rescue an injured hiker Friday afternoon, officials said.
At about 3 p.m., authorities learned a 67-year-old man was injured at the north end of Alvernon Way.
Crews hiked approximately a mile and a half to rescue the man. He was treated at the scene and brought down from the trail. The rescue took about three hours due to the terrain, Rural Metro Fire officials said.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies and personnel from the Southern Arizona Rescue Association assisted in the rescue.