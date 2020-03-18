Pima County eyes bar and restaurant shut-down

Pima County could join the city of Tucson in forcing bars and restaurant dining rooms to close to fight the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday, March 19, the Board of Supervisors is due to discuss remotely a proposal to declare a countywide state of emergency until March 31.

The measure would prohibit on-site consumption of food and drink at bars and eateries and also calls for the closure of fitness centers, movie theaters, bingo halls, performance venues and similar public gathering sites.

If passed, the new rules would apply to all of unincorporated Pima County, the area that falls outside the municipal boundaries of Tucson, South Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita.

Restaurants could still serve takeout meals.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and other essential services would not be affected.

The measure also urges churches to limit large gatherings and asks all employers to adopt social distancing practices to create space between workers or customers.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared a state of emergency Tuesday and adopted similar restrictions citywide, upending the lives of thousands of service industry workers in a bid to protect public health.

The county meeting, which starts at 9 a.m., will be conducted via teleconference not be open to spectators.

The public can submit comments to COB_Mail@pima.gov and watch a livestream of the meeting at http://tucne.ws/meet

