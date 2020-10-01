Pima County financial agency helping distribute $3.6 million in eviction prevention funds

The Community Investment Corporation will be helping Pima County distribute $3.6 million in CARES Act eviction prevention funds to pay outstanding sums as well as prepay though November as needed.

Through an online portal, this Pima Eviction Prevention money can be solicited by local landlords and property owners on behalf of tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. This differs from tenants needing to be the ones to apply and allows landlords and property owners, as well as tenants, to initiate the application process.

This partnership will help the county "solve capacity issues that confronted us as we faced an unprecedented demand for assistance," said Manira Cervantes, manager of the county's Community Action Agency.