Pima County has emergency voting sites for people with health, virus concerns

Pima County residents planning to vote in the presidential preference election Tuesday, but have health concerns or worry about coronavirus can participate in emergency voting Monday, county officials said.

Emergency voting is the county’s standard procedure, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said in a news release. With heightened health concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the recorder's office listed steps being taken to keep voting stations clean.

“Emergency voting sites for the Arizona Democratic Presidential Preference Election are well stocked with Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer,” the recorder’s office said. “Recorder office counters, door handles, and chairs are regularly cleaned with disinfecting wipes. Staff follow CDC recommendations for hand washing.”

Voters must sign a form stating they have an emergency and need to vote March 16, but they do not have to disclose the specifics of their emergency, the recorder’s office said. People with non-health related emergencies can also vote Monday.

Emergency voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the three Pima County Recorder’s locations: Pima County Recorder’s Main Office, 240 North Stone Avenue, first floor; Pima County Recorder’s Office Annex, 6550 S. Country Club Road; and Pima County Recorder’s East Side Annex, 6920 East Broadway Boulevard, Suite D.

Voters must be registered as a democrat to vote in the presidential preference election and are required to bring identification in order to vote.