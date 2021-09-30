 Skip to main content
Pima County Health Department now offering Pfizer booster shots
 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star, File

The Pfizer booster shot is now available at the Pima County Health Department’s health clinics, vaccination PODs and mobile clinics.

The third shots are only available for those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first vaccine series at least six months ago. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are still awaiting authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Individuals eligible for the Pfizer booster include:

  • People ages 65 or older
  • Residents in long-term care settings
  • People ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
  • People ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefits and risks
  • People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 transmission and exposure because of occupational or institutional settings

“While breakthrough cases of COVID-19 remain rare among vaccinated individuals, they happen, so we’re pleased to be able to offer this added layer of protection to those most at-risk,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department director, said in a news release. “On any given day, residents of Pima County can find literally dozens of sites in which they can get their first, second or third dose of this life-saving vaccine.”

Those receiving their booster shot should bring their vaccination card showing proof of their previous vaccinations. If you’ve lost your vaccination card, you can look up the date of your second shot using the MyIR Mobile online immunization records tool or download the state’s Immunization Record Request Form.

All types of vaccines, including the Pfizer booster, will be available beginning Oct. 4 on the first floor of the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd. The Abrams Center will stop providing COVID-19 testing on Oct. 2.

Booster doses are currently available through health-care providers and pharmacies, and the Arizona Department of Health Services has an interactive map available to find vaccine availability at azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.

Visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine for updated information on Pima County’s vaccination sites.

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Nicole joined the Star in 2021. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism at ASU’s Cronkite school in 2020 and has won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, AC Press and Arizona Press Club.

