Pima County Health Department now offering Pfizer booster shots

The Pfizer booster shot is now available at the Pima County Health Department’s health clinics, vaccination PODs and mobile clinics.

The third shots are only available for those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first vaccine series at least six months ago. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are still awaiting authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Individuals eligible for the Pfizer booster include:

People ages 65 or older

Residents in long-term care settings

People ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefits and risks

People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 transmission and exposure because of occupational or institutional settings

“While breakthrough cases of COVID-19 remain rare among vaccinated individuals, they happen, so we’re pleased to be able to offer this added layer of protection to those most at-risk,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department director, said in a news release. “On any given day, residents of Pima County can find literally dozens of sites in which they can get their first, second or third dose of this life-saving vaccine.”