Pima County health director: COVID cases quickly increasing, trying to keep schools open

As well, the number of pediatric patients in hospitals who have been confirmed COVID-19 positive was in the high single digits on Wednesday, Cullen said.

“We have seen severe cases of COVID in our pediatric hospitalizations, meaning we have cases where people have ended up in the ICU,” she said, adding there have been no deaths among those cases.

As well, there have been reports from pediatricians that they are seeing more cases now, which are not ending up in the hospital, Cullen said.

COVID in schools

The number of cases reported in schools increases by the hour. As of Thursday morning, there were more than 836 cases and 31 outbreaks, with about 88% of those cases in children.

“We are doing everything we can to keep schools open,” Cullen said. “We believe students need to be in school.”

But the health department has had to shut down classrooms. When there is an outbreak in a classroom, meaning two or more cases that were likely transmitted in the school setting, the health department evaluates what happens in a classroom, including whether people have the ability to social distance.