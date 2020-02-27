Pima County health officials preparing for coronavirus, say threat is low

At Tucson Medical Center, health-care officials said they are following protocols set by the CDC, the state and county.

“We are also actively engaging in scenario planning for any changes in the situation and ensuring that we have adequate supplies for our health care professionals and patients to meet any demand,” said a statement by TMC officials.

Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital have also put a response plan in place to protect patients and staff in the case of an outbreak. They are using screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors, just as they do for other infectious diseases.

“We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary,” said Northwest officials in a statement.

Protect yourself

Health-care officials say the best way for people to protect themselves from the virus is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, stay at home when you are sick, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and get vaccinated against influenza.