Pima County Health officials urge schools to consider suspending in-person learning

The Pima County Health Department is telling schools to consider suspending in-person instruction as COVID-19 moves into substantial community spread in Tucson.

The three Arizona Department of Health Services metrics measuring the severity of the virus have gone into the red — number of cases per 100,000; the COVID-19 test positivity rate; and COVID-like symptoms seen in hospitals, Brian Eller, schools liaison for the Pima County Health Department, said in an email Friday, Dec. 11.

“We anticipate this situation will persist and next week the state will again report all three indicators in the red for Pima County,” he said. “Moreover, we do not believe that any new specific guidance for schools will be forthcoming from ADHS or the Governor’s Office in the near future.”

All three of those benchmarks were in moderate spread when the local health department gave schools the OK to begin limited in-person instruction. And the county health department has consistently said that when all three indicators are in the red for two weeks in a row, it is appropriate for schools to consider a return to all-virtual instruction, Eller said.