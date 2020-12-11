Pima County health officials: With COVID-19 rampant this holiday season, stay home

Tucson health-care professionals joined Pima County officials in pleading once again for community members to do their part in the battle against the spread of COVID-19, citing record-breaking transmission rates and overwhelming hospitalizations across Arizona.

In an open letter Friday, the county Health Department, along with leaders of several local hospitals and fire districts, asked Pima County residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask and avoid social gatherings, including during the holidays.

Without significant changes in community behavior, officials said COVID-19 cases will continue to overwhelm the local health-care system and will lead to an increase in deaths of not only COVID-19 patients, but people experiencing other illnesses as well.

“Our acute healthcare system is experiencing heavy stress and is near the breaking point,” the letter said. “If our community does not take immediate action to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pima County, the results for the healthcare delivery system could be catastrophic.”

Pima County recorded 6,290 coronavirus cases last week, nearly doubling the number of infections the week prior and shattering all previous case records. The county, like the state, is also experiencing increasing rates of hospitalizations, recording less than 2% ICU availability as of Friday morning.

Arizona’s rate of COVID-19 spread was the highest in the nation as of Thursday. A state-by-state analysis looks at what researchers call the “R-naught” number. Anything above 1.0 shows spread. On Thursday, Arizona hit 1.22. That’s not only the highest in the nation, but the highest for Arizona since the middle of May.