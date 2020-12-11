 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County health officials: With COVID-19 rampant this holiday season, stay home
editor's pick top story

Pima County health officials: With COVID-19 rampant this holiday season, stay home

Tiana Hair, right, gives Amanda Ward a filled saliva test tube during a COVID-19 testing site at Pima Community College East Campus, 8181 E. Irvington Rd., in Tucson.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson health-care professionals joined Pima County officials in pleading once again for community members to do their part in the battle against the spread of COVID-19, citing record-breaking transmission rates and overwhelming hospitalizations across Arizona.

In an open letter Friday, the county Health Department, along with leaders of several local hospitals and fire districts, asked Pima County residents to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask and avoid social gatherings, including during the holidays.

Without significant changes in community behavior, officials said COVID-19 cases will continue to overwhelm the local health-care system and will lead to an increase in deaths of not only COVID-19 patients, but people experiencing other illnesses as well.

“Our acute healthcare system is experiencing heavy stress and is near the breaking point,” the letter said. “If our community does not take immediate action to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 in Pima County, the results for the healthcare delivery system could be catastrophic.”

Pima County recorded 6,290 coronavirus cases last week, nearly doubling the number of infections the week prior and shattering all previous case records. The county, like the state, is also experiencing increasing rates of hospitalizations, recording less than 2% ICU availability as of Friday morning.

Arizona’s rate of COVID-19 spread was the highest in the nation as of Thursday. A state-by-state analysis looks at what researchers call the “R-naught” number. Anything above 1.0 shows spread. On Thursday, Arizona hit 1.22. That’s not only the highest in the nation, but the highest for Arizona since the middle of May.

As hospitals continue to be inundated with patients, shortages of staff and critical supplies are becoming more of a concern. Some local hospitals are already having to turn people away. Eventually, officials said, health-care workers will have to start making important decisions about who receives care first, which life-saving surgeries to move forward with and other decisions to strategically address the overwhelming number of patients.

“If the proverbial school bus accident were to happen today, and there were many critically injured individuals, many of those individuals would end up being transported out of the county for critical care,” said Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Fransisco Garcia. “That’s what we mean by the breaking point.”

While the state has allocated approximately $85 million to Arizona hospitals to address staffing needs, local hospital officials said money will not do enough to solve the immediate crisis.

“It’s not about the money,” said Tucson Medical Center President and CEO Judy Rich. “We are spending money to pay for patients who are getting sick instead of doing what we’re doing today, which is to talk about how to prevent people from getting sick in the first place. We need to stop trying to fix it on the back end and we need to fix it on the front end. We need to wear masks, we need to stay home and we need to stop the spread of this disease.”

Pima County has implemented several prevention measures over the last couple of weeks, including enforcement of the county-wide mask mandate and penalties for businesses who do not comply with local COVID-19 requirements. Health officials said now, more than ever, they are pleading with the public to comply with those requirements to protect themselves and other community members.

“Not everyone who gets COVID-19 gets terribly sick,” they said. “But many do, and many of them are dying from it. Even though you may think you’re healthy and won’t be affected by COVID-19, if you get it, you may unintentionally give it to someone else.”

Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com

On Twitter: @JasmineADemers

Public health officials ask that you do this

Here’s what public health officials are asking Pima County residents and visitors to do:

• Stay home as much as possible.

• Do not participate in unnecessary gatherings.

The virus spreads from person-to-person via exhaled droplets in the air. The fewer interactions you have with others, the less likely it is you will contract or spread the virus.

• Wear a mask.

It's mandatory now in Pima County. Take that seriously.

• Say no to big gatherings.

This holiday season, avoid social gatherings, including among non-household family. Use the internet and telephones to communicate with family and friends.

Virus cases in Arizona continue to rise

Arizona on Friday reported nearly 7,000 additional known COVID-19 cases, the third highest number in one day since the pandemic began. The state's virus-related hospitalizations neared a peak last seen during the state's surge last summer.

The state reported 6,983 additional known cases and 91 known deaths, boosting the state's totals to 394,512 cases and 7,245 deaths.

In Pima County, there have been 49,637 cases of coronavirus, up 1,201 cases from the day before. There have been 776 deaths in Pima County, up 14 from the previous day.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona as of Thursday reached 3,492, just short of the peak during last summer's surge of 3,517 on July 13, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The latest hospitalization figure was up from 3,408 on Wednesday and included 809 patients undergoing treatment in intensive care unit beds, according to the dashboard.

Available hospital beds statewide dropped to 9% on Thursday, down from 10% on Wednesday, according to the dashboard. Health officials in some parts of the state have said hospitals were full or nearly so.

Hospital officials and public health experts have warned that the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases will exceed the state's health system’s capacity this month.

The 6,983 additional cases reported Friday were below the record 12,314 reported Tuesday and the Dec. 2 report of 10,322 a figure that included data delayed by the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project, seven-day rolling averages for new Arizona daily cases, daily deaths and daily averages of COVID-19 testing positivity all increased in the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 3,871.6 on Nov. 26 to 5,872.6 on Thursday while the average of new deaths rose from 26.3 to 47.6 and the testing positivity average rose from 8.9% to 24.1%.

The Associated Press

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 306: Can the Arizona Wildcats save its season with a win over ASU in Territorial Cup game?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News