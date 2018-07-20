Pima County Health Department is modifying hours to three immunizations clinics to help an influx of students get ready for the school year.
From July 23 to August 24, three clinics will open at the following times.
North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Avenue: Opens from 8 a.m. to 5.pm. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with limited service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
On Tuesdays and Fridays, the clinic will open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard: Opens from 8 a.m. to 5.pm. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays with limited service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the clinic will open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Teresa Lee (South) Clinic, 1493 W. Commerce Ct.: Opens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with limited service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the clinic will open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All clinics accept appointments and walk-ins, the health department said. The clinics may stop registering new patients 30 to 90 minutes early if capacity is reached.
“The next few weeks are the busiest time of the year for our clinics and we want to make sure we are able to accommodate the rush we know is coming,” said Richard May, manager of the department's clinical services division. “It isn’t just about meeting a school requirement. Immunization is one of the most fundamental steps we can take to protect the health of our children.”