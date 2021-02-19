Pima County: Incoming vaccine shipments mean most appointments can be kept or reset

“With the addition of this 4,600 of Moderna, we believe that 91% to 93% of people that had appointments either this week or next week will be able to reschedule or keep their existing appointment,” Cullen said.

The extra allocation also means the county can deploy three to four mobile vaccine units next weekend, which focus on inoculating the county’s most vulnerable populations. According to Cullen, approximately 1,200 vaccines will go to mobile units next week.

The state has taken control of all Pfizer allocations, so the county doesn’t know how many Pfizer vaccines will go to local sites next week, including the University of Arizona.

As of Friday, Pima County has distributed more than 220,000 vaccine doses, including 57,000 second doses.

County and city hold joint meeting

Tucson and Pima County leaders held a joint special meeting Friday morning to discuss issues in the pandemic, including the vaccine rollout, testing, mask usage, the curfew and business restrictions.

Officials of both the county and the city said they will continue to enforce COVID-19-related regulations and that they have no intention to rescind those regulations any time soon, including the mask mandate.