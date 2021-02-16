Pima County initiates plan to fund early childhood education for some low-income kids

According to Scott, the cost of enrolling a child in early learning can exceed $800 a month per child, which for many Pima County families is a major challenge.

While the proposal was ultimately passed by the board, the decision came with quite a bit of reluctance from some board members, including District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson, who thought it might be too early to act without a fully developed plan.

“There really is no denying the need for early childhood education in our state,” she said. “In this area more than any other, our state has utterly failed to address education and the needs we have. And the need is even greater, I think, in our own community given our workforce distribution and there is a void that desperately needs to be filled. This void is rightly and entirely the responsibility of the state, not local jurisdictions.”

Supervisor Steve Christy, the only dissenting voter, echoed the views of Bronson, saying early childhood education is not a function of Pima County’s responsibilities and that the county does not have the expertise or administrative power to properly lead this program. He, along with Bronson, also discussed their financial concerns in the midst of a pandemic economy that has left the county with a budget shortfall.