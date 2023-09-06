A 40-year-old inmate died in the Pima County jail over the weekend, officials say.

Just before midnight Sunday, Casey Krizan was found unresponsive in his cell and was declared dead after efforts to revive him failed, the Pima County Sheriffs Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Krizian "had been dealing with various medical conditions since his initial booking," the news release noted. It went on to say, however, that it is too soon if they were factors in his death.

The investigation continues.

The facility has been dealing with a high number of inmate deaths for the past several months.

A panel is reviewing whether the county should build a new jail or upgrade the existing facility.