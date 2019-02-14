An inmate is dead after an altercation with a corrections officer at the Pima County Jail Thursday afternoon, an official said.
At about 2 p.m., a 53-year-old inmate was struck by a corrections officer inside the jail.
The man was pronounced dead after attempts to aid him. He is described as an African-American man, a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release said. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The officer involved was not injured, the release said.
Pima County Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the ongoing case.
No additional information has been released.