An air quality health watch has been issued for the Tucson area.
The watch was put in place because high amounts of ground-level ozone air pollution are expected, a news release from the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality said. The health watch could be extended into Wednesday.
Many types of emissions can contribute to this, such as vehicles running, industrial plants, and gasoline vapors, the release says.
Those who are sensitive to air pollution should take extra precautions and limit outdoor activity. Children, those with respiratory diseases, and people who are especially active outdoors should also take extra care.
To help reduce ground-level ozone, it's recommended to reduce driving and avoid long drive-thru lines that could cause your car to idle. It's also suggested to pump gas after temperature peak hours and double check that your gas cap is correctly sealed.
According to the release, you can also use less electricity, which can reduce emissions from power plants.