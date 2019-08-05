An Air Quality Health Watch has been issued Monday by environmental quality officials due to elevated levels of ground-level ozone air pollution in Pima County.
Officials warn residents who are sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort.
People sensitive to the air pollution should limit their outside activities this afternoon, the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality said.
Children, adults who are active outdoors and people with respiratory diseases tend to be more sensitive to ozone.
Ground-level ozone can be created by many emissions such as vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions and gasoline vapors, the department said.
To reduce the emissions that contribute to ground level ozone, PDEQ suggests the following:
- Reduce driving
- Avoid idling your car's engine
- Re-fuel your car after 6 p.m.
- While re-fueling, stop at the click to avoid spills
- Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed
- Check tire pressure monthly
- Avoid using gas-powered lawn and gardening equipment