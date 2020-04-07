Pima County jail isolating new inmates, checking employees for COVID-19 symptoms

The Pima County jail has added more measures to try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, including checking employees for symptoms and isolating inmates that come in to the jail.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a video addressing some of the changes the department has made to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the jail.

Jail inmates are now being quarantined from the general population for 14 days after their initial appearance.

The first group of inmates to be quarantined ended their 14-day isolation on Friday, April 3, Deputy Marissa Hernandez, Pima County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

The inmates spend three days at a housing unit where there is a nurse monitoring potential COVID-19 virus symptoms, then they are quarantined for 14 days, Hernandez said.

The group of inmates in quarantine spends recreational activity time outside of their cells together and cleans the area before a new group of new inmates uses it, she said.

Jail employees have also started getting their temperature taken and going through a screening process to make sure they don't have any coronavirus symptoms when they show up for work, according to the video.

The jail population is also below 1,600 inmates after a collective effort from law enforcement, area courts and prosecutors and the sheriff's office to reduce the jail population to prevent a virus outbreak. The jail population was at 1,740 at the end of March.

