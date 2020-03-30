Pima County jail releases inmates, will transfer some to Pinal County to reduce population

About a dozen inmates are being released from the Pima County jail, and other inmates set to go to state prison will instead be transferred to the Pinal County jail in a continued effort to reduce the jail population in Tucson, officials said.

The goal is to release as many inmates as possible without endangering the public to make sure there’s space in the jail in case inmates become symptomatic for the coronavirus and have to be isolated in their cells, said Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier.

Pima County Superior Court Presiding Judge Danielle Liwski issued an order Friday to remove bail conditions for 27 inmates who were in jail awaiting trial for victimless crimes — personal-use drugs possession, for example — Deputy Pima County Attorney Amelia Cramer said. Not all of the 27 inmates were released with the order, Cramer said. Some had already been released before Friday and others were facing additional charges and could no longer be released, she said.

Cramer said she did not know how many of the 27 were actually released or set to be released.

Liwski will decide this Friday whether to remove bail requirements for similar pretrial inmates for cases with victims, Cramer said. Another 15 people could be released from jail if the judge issues that order.

“They’re mostly property cases like repetitive retail theft or that sort of thing where it’s not a violent crime or posing a danger to public safety,” Cramer said.

The victims of those crimes get a five-day notice and can speak at the hearing before the judge decides whether an inmate is released, she said. Liwski has also asked other superior court judges to review lists of other inmates awaiting a revoked probation hearing, Cramer said.