Pima County jobs at risk amid advancing automation, but opportunity awaits

No, robots aren’t coming to take all of our jobs.

But there’s a good chance automation will at least significantly change your job over the next decade — particularly if your job isn’t a high-skill occupation.

In Pima County, an estimated 154,458 jobs or 42.4% of county jobs in 2017 are at “high risk” of being replaced or disrupted by automation in the next decade or so, according to a study issued earlier this year by the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management.

That’s slightly less than the national average of 45.7% of jobs at risk, defined as occupations that have a 70% chance or greater of being replaced or significantly impacted by automation.

Occupations in Pima County most likely to see major job disruptions are food preparation and serving; farming, fishing, and forestry; sales; building and ground maintenance; production; office support; and transportation and material moving.

But even though automation has and will continue to displace some workers, the greater effect will be changes to existing jobs, said UA economist George Hammond, who co-authored the study for the Pima County Workforce Investment Board based on several national studies.