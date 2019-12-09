Barksdale arraignment

Blane and Susan Barksdale are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson, abandonment of a dead body, felony criminal damage, auto theft and trafficking in stolen property.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

A Pima County judge has denied a motion to change venue for a husband and wife accused of killing a Tucson man earlier this year.

Prosecutors say the next court hearing for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale is Dec. 30.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the April death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh, whose body hasn't been found.

The two were arrested on Sept. 11 in northeastern Arizona after a 16-day escape from extradition to southern Arizona to face charges in the Bligh case.

The Barksdales originally were arrested in upstate New York in May and escaped Aug. 26 in Utah while being transported to face charges in the Bligh case.

Authorities say the couple overpowered two private security guards in a transport van after Susan Barksdale faked a medical emergency.

