Pima County judge under investigation for firing 'warning shot' at unarmed stalking suspect

Watters told detectives he and Qin were a few feet away from each other just before the shot was fired.

He said Qin had left his vehicle and was standing nearby staring. The distance between them was about 3 feet according to Watters and about 5 feet according to Qin, the sheriff’s report said.

Watters said he pulled the trigger after Qin took a single step forward. He said he feared Qin might be armed even though he had not produced a weapon that day.

Cellphone missing

Watters was filming on his cellphone camera when the Subaru stopped near him at the end of his driveway

That raised the possibility the phone contained proof of what happened just before the shooting, but detectives did not take the phone into custody to be examined by a forensic expert.

Investigators faced a roadblock at first because Watters’ cellphone had disappeared by the time deputies arrived “within seconds” of the shooting, the sheriff’s report said.

The judge said his sister had stopped by briefly and must have taken his phone by mistake because their phones looked identical.