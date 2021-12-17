Pima County jury awards $2.6 million to family in wrongful death case

A jury has awarded $2.6 million to the family of a 74-year-old grandmother who died of lung failure after being treated by a Tucson doctor for a severe ulcer in her intestine.

Following a five-day trial in Pima County Superior Court, jurors took less than two hours to unanimously find Dr. Fadi Deeb at fault in the wrongful death of Hansaben Patel, who was under his care for several days at St. Joseph's Hospital in 2016. The hospital was not faulted.

Patel, who retired with her spouse to Tucson from Chicago in 2001, never recovered after a major bleed in which she vomited so forcefully that blood reached her lungs and caused damage that left her unable to breathe on her own. She spent more than a month on a ventilator, then died surrounded by loved ones after mechanical life support was discontinued.

"While nothing will ever bring Hansaben back, we feel that justice has been done," her husband Naran Patel said in an email after the decision. "She was a wonderful wife and mother and she will always be in our hearts."