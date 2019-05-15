The school year is winding down but learning doesn’t have to end thanks to the Pima County Library’s 2019 Summer Reading Program.
The reading program runs from Saturday, May 18, through July 13, featuring giveaways, activities and events to keep kids and teens busy.
The program kicks off Saturday, May 18, with a Family Fiesta at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Children can take home a free book, visit the Bookmobile, make crafts, visit with Curious George, and enjoy live action stories from Make Way for Books.
It will close out with MegaMania, a free festival of cosplay, gaming, crafts, local authors and artists on July 13 at Pima Community College’s downtown campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.
Other special events include:
May 23: Portable Planetarium at Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road. 2–3 p.m.
June 5: Theater of the Sea at Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr. Noon–1 p.m.
June 28: Make a Pinwheel Galaxy at Santa Rosa Library, 1075 S. 10th Ave. 1–2 p.m.
Starting June 3 kids and teens can stop by any library to pick up a free book, while supplies last.
Reading trackers, available May 18, include a coupon for one free child admission to the Reid Park Zoo.
For more information, go to tucne.ws/summerreading.