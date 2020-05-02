Pima County Library sets up Infoline to help identify community resources

It’s no secret that the staff of the Pima County Library is resourceful.
Even though the coronavirus has forced the closure of local branches, library staff is available to help whether you’re a small business owner looking for resources or a parent in need of recommendations for educational tools, answers are just a phone call away.
The library’s Infoline, 791-4010, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Help is available in English and Spanish. You can also email AskALibrarian@pima.gov.
Other services include:
- Assistance with digital download, streaming services or other electronic resources available through Pima County’s eLibrary.
- Referrals for community resources for food and other basic needs.
- Help finding authoritative health information, related to COVID-19 or otherwise.
- Guidance on genealogy research.
- Help keeping up to date with stock and financial data.
- Locating consumer reports for household items and appliances, electronics and vehicles.
“We can look into just about anything you can think of,” says Librarian Kassy Rodeheaver, who oversees Infoline. “If we’re unable to find an answer in three minutes, we’ll take down contact information and follow up with a well-researched answer usually within 24 business hours.”
