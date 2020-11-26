Pima County, Marana offering cooking grease collection sites

Pima County and the town of Marana are holding cooking grease recycling events where residents can take their grease and drop it off at collection sites.
This will help keep the grease from being poured down the drain, which can lead to clogs in sewer lines.
On Jan. 9, the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department, Grecycle, the town of Sahuarita, Jacobs and Gold Star Plumbing are holding a grease recycling drop-off event at six collection sites from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The collection sites are:
- East – O'Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway.
- Midtown – Tucson City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant Road.
- Northwest – Pima County College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road.
- South – Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
- Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
- West – Pima County College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road.
Due to the pandemic, participants should wear a mask when dropping off their containers of grease.
Also, grease is collected year-round at Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility/Jacobs, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva in Tucson.
On the northwest side, Marana Water will be collecting household grease now through Jan. 4 at the north Marana Water Operations Yard, 12775 N. Sanders Road.
The grease will be recycled into biodiesel, a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.
