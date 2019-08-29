The Pima County Office of Medical Examiner is asking for help from the public in identifying a man who died in Tucson last month.
The man, estimated to be 5’11” and between 55 and 65 years old, was found about 11 p.m. on July 27 on the northeast corner of North Campbell Avenue and East Glenn Street. According to a news release from the medical examiner, it seems the man was out for a walk when he collapsed.
A passerby saw the man and stopped to administer aid and call for help. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of death has been determined to be a pulmonary embolism, the office said.
The man was not carrying identification at the time of the incident, though he was carrying a set of keys — including ones for an older model of a Mazda.
The man’s fingerprints don’t appear in any national database, the office said.
An examination also showed that the man had orthopedic hardware in his left knee from a remote surgery. The man's left knee has a large scar.
The office believes that the man had the surgery done prior to 1993. Identifying numbers on the implant can't be traced.
Anyone with further information about the man should call 88-CRIME.