Pima County meets state benchmarks for schools to offer hybrid instruction
Tucson schools may begin offering a mix of virtual and in-person learning

John B. Wright Elementary School, coronavirus

John B. Wright Elementary School teacher Sheree García double-checks the distance between desks in her classroom before the start of the school year.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County now meets recommended school benchmarks for hybrid in-person learning, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday. 

Hybrid learning models combine in-person and online learning, with mitigation measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, how or whether to implement hybrid learning is up to each individual school district. 

Pima along with Maricopa, Cochise, Coconino, Navajo and Pinal counties were greenlighted to offer hybrid instruction Thursday. Apache and Yavapai reached that status last week. 

Two other counties, Greenlee and La Paz, have met the benchmarks recommended to resume full in-person instruction.

The state's Roadmap for Reopening Schools calls for:

• The use of masks during hybrid in-person instruction for all staff and students over 5 years old

• Physical distancing of students

• Cohorting of classrooms

• Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

• Closing of communal spaces

• Symptom screening

To achieve hybrid status, counties have to have fewer than 7% of their COVID-19 tests come back positive for two weeks, fewer than 10% of people showing up at hospitals with COVID-like symptoms, and two weeks with fewer than 100 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Gila, Graham, Mohave, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties still haven't reached the benchmark for positive test results. And Gila and Graham counties also fall short on hitting the mark for the number of cases.

However, the benchmarks are only guidelines and not requirements for school reopenings. Some Pima County charter and private schools opted to open before the benchmarks were met

Thus far, Tucson's nine major school districts have elected to offer remote instruction only. Many, however, have opened to offer on-site care for at-risk children, as required by the state. 

Since opening for on-site care on Aug. 17, TUSD — Tucson's largest school district — has had to close two campuses and shutter classrooms at another school following positive coronavirus cases. 

The Vail School District, with more than 12,000 students, told parents last week in an email that it is targeting Sept. 21 to begin hybrid instruction. Vail Superintendent John Carruth said in the email that plans are being developed for what that will look like, though students will have the option to continue full-time remote learning. 

Beyond meeting the benchmarks, reopening schools also requires that teachers are comfortable going back into schools, with issues including whether they believe the plans for everything from cleaning procedures to ventilation are adequate.

Potentially more significant are the views of parents.

On one side there are the same questions about safety. But there also are the countervailing issues of whether they can continue to try to oversee an online education of their children, especially with more adults now being called back to work.

Free masks

To ensure every student and staff member has access to face masks, the Arizona Department of Health Services has partnered with Hanes to provide five free cloth masks to Arizona school staff and families. To get free masks shipped to your home or school, you can visit azhealth.gov/ordermasks. ADHS is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments to make 3 million cloth masks available for schoolchildren throughout the state.

