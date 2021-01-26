Pima County monitoring vaccine amounts to ensure second shots, as officials 'lose sleep'

Unless more vaccine starts arriving from the state, Pima County may need to reduce the number of people getting their first COVID-19 shot so second doses can be given.

That scenario is an ongoing worry for Dr. Francisco Garcia, who said county officials are monitoring vaccine amounts closely to see if they might eventually need to slow down the vaccination plan, at least for a while.

“We’re losing sleep over this, even as we speak,” said Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer. “At what point do you either start telling people, ‘I can’t guarantee you a second dose,’ or start coming up with an alternative strategy?”

It’s not a problem limited to Pima County.

Other counties, states and countries, have started having a hard time getting the required second doses done, he said. Some have cut way back on first doses given while others have lengthened intervals between shots, or both.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that people can wait six weeks between doses if they are not able to get the second one in the recommended time frame, which is 21 days after the first dose for Pfizer and 28 days after the first dose for Moderna.

Decreasing the number of first shots, or lengthening time between shots, are things they are trying to avoid here, Garcia said.