Pima County moves to reduce jail population with looming vaccine mandate

“Our role is to help other agencies to brainstorm but also to vociferously advocate for criminal justice reform and advocate for our clients’ release and for them not going to jail in the first place,” he said. “At the end of the day, all we can do is advocate. We can't implement policy, that's the county attorney's job.”

Conover said her office intends to aid in the release of incarcerated individuals by conducting thorough reviews.

“I think it'll help to sort of have a more collaborative, intense effort to do a review of who is in there, to identify people who are in there on nonviolent, low-level offenses and can and should be released,” Conover said.

The county attorney also said she’s “fully supportive” of expanding the sheriff’s department’s ankle monitoring program to transfer inmates in custody to monitored release, a program Nanos said is deeply underutilized. According to the sheriff, housing people in the jail costs $126 a day, whereas monitoring someone with an ankle bracelet costs $15 a day.

But Liwski says the program’s availability depends on the charges one is facing.