Pima County seeks volunteers with medical experience to fight coronavirus

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: Nearly 1,300 cases in Arizona, stay-at-home order series

Volunteer Bill Rauch loads food supplies into the trunk of a car at the Community Food Bank at 3003 S. Country Club Road, on March 18, 2020. The food bank started a drive through pick up service to allow for social distancing in response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19.)

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County has put out a call for volunteers, including people with medical backgrounds, to help fight coronavirus.

Volunteers with medical background should be as detailed as possible about their credentials and licensing information, said Keith Boesen, a pharmacist and the chair of the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona.

“This will greatly help us place you as the situation advances,” Boesen said in a news release Tuesday. “We especially will need nurses with Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit capabilities.”

Go to pima.gov/COVID19Volunteer for information and to sign up.

Potential medical volunteers will be directed to the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals, or ESAR system, the department said in a news release.

When registering, choose from three options. Health or medical volunteers can register for the Medical Reserve Corps. The county health department and faith-based groups are available to non-medical volunteers.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19?

